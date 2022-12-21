UTI AMC shares jump 6% today; stock resistance at Rs 894, says an analyst

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) rose sharply in Wednesday's trade despite weakness in the equity benchmarks. The stock jumped 6.33 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 904.95 over its previous close of Rs 851.05.

A total of 35,000 shares changed hands on BSE, amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.08 crore. The lender's market capitalisation or m-cap stood at Rs 11,400.90 crore.

At today's high level of Rs 904.95, UTI AMC has gained 52.09 per cent compared to its one-year low of Rs 595, hit in June this year. That said, the stock has declined 18.43 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,109.40.

The stock has surged 16.21 per cent in the previous five sessions. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has moved 16.47 per cent lower.

A R Ramachandran from Tips2trades, said, "Amidst speculations that Tata Group might buy a stake in UTI AMC from PSU banks, the stock finds itself at elevated and overbought levels on the daily charts. Rs 894 will be strong resistance. A daily close above this level could lead to an extended uptrend till Rs 1,042 levels. Investors should book profits at current levels or keep a strict stop loss of Rs 802."

In response to the speculations, UTI AMC has said that it is not part of any such negotiations.

Earlier this month, Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage on UTI AMC with a 'Buy' rating calling it self-help candidate.

"We believe UTI offers the best risk-reward in the space, given the healthy fund performance on 3Y/5Y, strong reach (high B-30 share) and maximum visibility among peers to control costs, given the already high base," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 940 on the stock.

Kotak values UTI at 18 times December 2024E EPS. It expects 10 per cent core earnings CAGR over FY2023-25E, led by 15 per cent average AUM growth driving 7 per cent revenue growth and decline in core cost-income ratio.

Three banks -- Bank of Baroda (9.98 per cent), State Bank of India (9.98 per cent) and PNB (15.22 per cent) -- together accounted for a 35.17 per cent stake in the AMC as of September 30. LIC accounts for another 9.98 per cent stake in the asset management company. In total, these four state-run firms owned a 45.16 per cent stake in UTI AMC.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in late morning deals, dragged by FMCG stocks.