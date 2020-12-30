Vaishali Pharma share hits 52-week high after firm gets first bulk order

Share of Vaishali Pharma touched fresh 52-week high of Rs 64.15, trading 9.9% higher on Wednesday morning after the company received its first bulk order worth Rs 16 crore for the supply of the pharma products such as PPE kits and other COVID-19 medical products.

The stock price of Vaishali Pharma opened with a gain of 9.9% to the day's high of Rs 64.15 on BSE, against the last close of Rs 58.35. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 58.50. Yesterday, the stock had added 20% on NSE.

Vaishali Pharma stock stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Market capitalisation of Vaishali Pharma stood at Rs 61.54 crore as of today's session. Vaishali Pharma stock has touched a 52-week low of Rs 28.35.

The marketing team had done an excellent job in receiving this first bulk order and it was expecting much bigger orders in the near future for the same products, the company said in the press release.

Atul Arvind Vasani, Chairman and Managing Director of the company. said,"In this Covid-19 pandemic, we are expecting export orders and huge scope in exporting these pandemic-related products worldwide. Further, we have registrations of these products in various countries and believe that the company would perform better in the upcoming future".

Vaishali Pharma's share price closed 9.60% higher at Rs 63.95 on NSE today.

