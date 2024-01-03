Varun Beverages shares rose 123% from 52 week-low; can they touch Rs 1,450 mark in 2024?

Shares of Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages Ltd have gained 50% in the last six months. The multibagger stock has zoomed 318% in two years. The beverages stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 550 on February 3, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 1380.45 on December 20, 2023. It has recovered 123% from its 52-week low in 11 months. Varun Beverages stock is a multibagger with returns of 318% and 507% in two and three years, respectively.

In the current session, Varun Beverages shares were trading flat at Rs 1225.95 against the previous close of Rs 1235.75 on BSE.

A total of 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.48 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.59 lakh crore. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.1, indicating very low volatility during the period.

Brokerage Axis Securities has revised its target price to Rs 1,450 per share.

“Varun Beverages has been in our top picks portfolio since long and we continue to remain positive on the stock on a mid to long-term basis. We estimate revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 23%/30%/35% over CY22-25E as we revised our CY24-25 PAT estimates upwards by 5%/12% based on the above mentioned rationales. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with the revised target price of Rs 1,450/share (47x CY25EPS) vs. the earlier TP of Rs 1,200/share (45x CY25 EPS),” said the brokerage.

Brokerage Emkay Global said, “The market is mature, but we remain confident of share gains for VBL, given its strong track record in Zimbabwe and Nepal (over 50 per cent share now). Portfolio-led pricing gain is also a big opportunity, given 50 per cent lower realisations for Bevco vs. CCBA, a Coke bottler. Post 70 per cent run-up in the last 12 months, we have a Reduce rating on Varun Beverages. However, consistent outperformance versus peers and value creation in international geographies provide scope for further re-rating."

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has assigned a target price of Rs 1,285 for the stock.

“For Varun Beverages, we expect a CAGR of 17%/20%/26% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over CY22-25. We value the stock at 55x CY25E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,285. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock,” said the brokerage.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 67.6, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Varun Beverages shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

