Varun Beverages shares: Why the FMCG stock can breach Rs 1,700 mark post Q1 earnings 

Shares of Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages rose over 5% in early deals a day afetr the firm announced its Q1 earnings. Net profit climbed 25% to Rs 547.9 crore in Q1 against Rs 438.95 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue came in at Rs 4,397.9 crore, rising 11.2 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Varun Beverages follows the January-December financial year.

The FMCG stock rose 5.45% to Rs 1558.45 in early deals on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1477.80 on BSE. The stock touched its all-time high of Rs 1560.30 on February 26, 2024.

A total of 1.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.33 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.98 lakh crore. The stock zoomed 316% in two years and rose 603.38% in three years.

Motilal Oswal has assigned a target price to Rs 1720 post Q1 earnings.



"EBITDA margins expanded 240bp YoY, led by improved gross margins (up 390bp YoY). This improvement can be attributed to decreased PET prices, the company’s concentrated efforts to minimize sugar content, and the adoption of lighter packaging materials. We largely maintain our CY24/CY25/CY26 earnings. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 1,720," said Motilal Oswal.

Nuvama has raised its price to Rs 1690 agaisnt the earlier target of Rs 1492.

"All in all, we expect VBL to be a top-tier performer in the space (Nestle at 70x) and assign a PE of 60x (earlier 55x), and with rural coming back, we expect valuations to sustain. Roll forward the valuation to Q2CY26E yields a revised TP of Rs 1,690 (earlier INR1,492). Retain ‘BUY’," said Nuvama.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 53.8, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone. Varun Beverages shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.