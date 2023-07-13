Varun Beverages shares rebound 102% from 52-week low; time to buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd have surged a stellar 102% from their 52-week low hit last year. The Pepsico bottler firm’s shares were trading at Rs 832 today against the 52-week low of Rs 408.98 hit on July 15 last year. The stock is trading near its record high of Rs 873.58 hit on May 26, 2023. In the current trading session, Varun Beverages stock was trading 1.08% lower at Rs 832.60 against the previous close of Rs 841.70 on BSE. In a year, the stock has surged 90% and gained 25% in 2023.

A total of 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.92 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 59.1, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period. Varun Beverages shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Axis Securities is bullish on the stock with a target price of Rs 930.

"We believe Varun Beverages is well-placed under the current market situation as a strong summer season is expected to drive overall beverage sales across regions. Furthermore, the initial report on possible El-Nino (deficit rainfall) could delay the rural recovery which would lead the entire FMCG pack (ex-ITC) under wait-and-watch mode. Hence, in this current volatile market situation, we believe Varun Beverages provides better earning visibility than other FMCG peers in the near term," said Axis Securities.

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, “Varun Beverages looks bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 866. A daily close below the support of Rs 806 could lead to a target of Rs 750 in the near term."

Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst, GCL Broking said, "The stock is trading in a range of Rs 750 to Rs 850 from the last 4 months. The news that company will focus on dairy products will it to sustain margins. We can see a good topline there but there could be some pressure in the bottom line for a few quarters. So our target for the stock is Rs 1270 with a stop loss of Rs 699."

Motilal Oswal has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 940.

“To expand its international presence, VBL has recently incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in South Africa (CSD market size is $3.8b in CY21 and expects 2.9% CAGR over CY21-26). The volume growth is expected to be muted on a YoY basis for 2QCY23, due to unseasonal rainfall. However, the increasing share of energy drinks, juices, and value-added dairy products is expected to drive the overall revenue,” the brokerage said.

“We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17%/19%/26% over CY22-25. We value the stock at 45 times Jun’25E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 940. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock,” added the brokerage.

On May 2, board of Varun Beverages decided to split its shares in the proportion of 1:2. For every existing share an investor holds, two additional shares will be issued by the company.

Varun Beverages said the split was being done to enhance the liquidity of the company's shares and to encourage the participation of small investors.

The franchisee of PepsiCo fixed June 15, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of existing equity shares.

Earnings performance

Varun Beverages reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. The company follows the January-December format for results. Net profit in Q1 climbed 69 percent year-on-year to Rs 429 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA climbed 50 percent to Rs 798.1 crore. EBITDA margin in the March quarter rose 170 basis points year-on-year to 20.5 percent.

Revenue climbed 38 percent to Rs 3,893 crore on a year in year basis. Revenue growth was led by robust volume growth and an increase in net realisations. Sales volumes climbed 24.7 percent to 224.1 million cases, led by strong demand across India. Realisations in Q1 climbed 10.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 173.7 per case due to price hikes and improvement in energy drink mix of smaller SKUs.

