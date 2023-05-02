Varun Beverages shares hit all-time high after board announces stock split

Shares of FMCG major Varun Beverages hit their all-time high today after the company's board announced to split its shares in the proportion of 1:2. For every existing share an investor holds, two additional shares will be issued by the company.

Varun Beverages stock hit all-time high of Rs 1480, rising 2.51% against the previous close of Rs 1443.80 on BSE. In a year, the stock has zoomed 98.35% and gained 9.41% in 2023. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 93,601 crore. A total of 0.63 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.26 crore on the BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 56.9, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility during the period. Varun Beverages shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Varun Beverages, a franchisee of PepsiCo, said that the split was being done to enhance the liquidity of the company's shares and to encourage the participation of small investors.

The stock split is likely to be completed in two months from the date of approval of the company's shareholders. Record date for the stock split will be determined once approval of shareholders is obtained.

The company also reported its earnings for the quarter ended March today. The company follows the January-December format to report earnings.

Net profit in Q1 rose 69 percent year-on-year to Rs 429 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA climbed 50 percent to Rs 798.1 crore.

EBITDA margin in the March quarter rose 170 basis points year-on-year to 20.5 percent.

Revenue rose 38 percent to Rs 3,893 crore on a year in year basis. Revenue growth was led by robust volume growth and an increase in net realisations. Sales volumes climbed 24.7 percent to 224.1 million cases, led by strong demand across India. Realisations in Q1 climbed 10.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 173.7 per case due to price hikes and improvement in energy drink mix of smaller SKUs.