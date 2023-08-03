Varun Beverages shares gain on Q2 earnings, dividend announcement

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd gained 3% amid a fall in the broader market today after the firm reported a 26.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the June 2023 quarter. Net profit rose to Rs 9,938.11 crore in Q1 as compared to Rs 7,874.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit zoomed 131.61 per cent from Rs 4,290.72 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

Varun Beverages stock gained 2.97% intraday to Rs 832.10 against the previous close of Rs 808.05 on BSE. In a year, the stock has rallied 74.83% and gained 24% in 2023. A total of 0.90 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.41 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 49, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period. Varun Beverages shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Axis Securities is bullish on the stock with a target of Rs 930.

The brokerage believes the firm is expected to continue its strong growth momentum on account of 1) Normalcy of operation and market share gains of newly acquired territories post COVID-19 disruptions, 2) The management’s continued focus on the efficient go-to-market execution in acquired and underpenetrated territories as reflected in its recently commissioned Bihar plant operations (it has started gaining market share).

The company follows the January-December format for results.

Revenue from operations rose 13.6 percent YoY to Rs 5,699.7 crore in the quarter under review (Q2CY2023) led by an increase in net realisation. The same stood at Rs 5,017.5 crore in June 2022.

Net realizations climbed 8.3 percent to Rs 179 on account of continued improvement in mix of smaller SKUs (250 ml) as compared to the base quarter.

Operating profit or EBITDA, zoomed 21 percent to Rs 1,510.9 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 1,250.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margins came at 26.5 percent versus 25 percent year-on-year led by higher gross margins and operational efficiencies.

“We have delivered a resilient performance in the quarter, despite facing a soft demand environment in India due to abnormally high unseasonal rains throughout the quarter. Our consolidated revenue grew by 13.3 percent during the quarter, with our international territories showing strong momentum. Furthermore, sales volume growth and improvement in realization per case, contributed to a 20.8 percent and 25.4 percent improvement in our EBITDA and PAT performance during Q2, respectively," said Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman , Varun Beverages.

The Board of Varun Beverages cleared an interim dividend of 25 percent of face value i.e. Rs 1.25 per share for financial year 2023. Total cash outflow would be Rs 162 crore. The company has August 16, 2023, as the record date for the said interim dividend.

On May 2 this year, the board of Varun Beverages decided to split its shares in the proportion of 1:2. For every existing share an investor held, two additional shares were issued by the company.

Shares of the FMCG major traded ex-split on bourses on June 15. The board of the firm fixed June 15, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of existing equity shares. On June 5, the firm fixed record date for subdivision of shares.

Varun Beverages reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended March too. Net profit in Q1 climbed 69 percent year-on-year to Rs 429 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA climbed 50 percent to Rs 798.1 crore. EBITDA margin in the March quarter rose 170 basis points year-on-year to 20.5 percent.

Revenue rose 38 percent to Rs 3,893 crore on a year in year basis. Revenue growth was led by robust volume growth and an increase in net realisations.

Also read: Stocks to watch on August 3, 2023: Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Titan Company, Adani Wilmar, IndiGo, Zomato, others

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on August 3, 2023: Reliance Industries (RIL), Escorts Kubota, Metro Brands, PowerGrid