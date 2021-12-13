Vedanta share rises 3% after board clears second interim dividend for FY22

Vedanta share rose over 3% today after the Anil Agarwal-led natural resources company's board announced an interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per share, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.59% at Rs 358.80 on BSE. Later, it touched an intraday high of Rs 360.40 rising 3.05% against previous close of Rs 347.95 on BSE.

Vedanta share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 120.97% since the beginning of this year and risen 143.52% in one year.

Total 8.40 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 30.12 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.32 lakh crore on BSE.

The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 385.75 on October 19, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 130 on December 22, 2020. The record date for the payment of dividend has been set as December 18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the second dividend, its promoters, who have a shareholding of 65.18 percent, would see an inflow of Rs 3,271 crore. This is the second dividend announced for FY22.

On September 1, company's board announced an interim dividend of Rs 18.5 per share, amounting to Rs 6,877 crore. The record date for payment of dividend was September 9.

The company's arm, Hindustan Zinc, on December 7, approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share on the face value of Rs 2 apiece for the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 7,605.57 crore.