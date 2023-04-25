Vedanta shares close higher after three sessions; can they reclaim Rs 300 mark?

Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed higher today after three days of consecutive fall as the firm’s parent group Vedanta Resources Limited announced that it has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in April 2023, thereby reducing its gross debt by a further $1 billion. Vedanta stock closed 1.34% higher at Rs 278.95 against the previous close of Rs 275.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The stock last ended above Rs 300 mark on February 23, 2023. Vedanta shares closed at Rs 302.90 in that session.

During today’s session, shares of Vedanta hit a high of Rs 281.4, up 2.23% on BSE. In a year, the stock is down 30.59% and fallen 9.49% this year. It hit a 52 week high of Rs 424.85 on April 22, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 206.10 on July 1, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 46.3, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility during the period. Vedanta shares stand higher than the 20 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The PE ratio of Vedanta stands at 7.01 signaling the stock is undervalued compared to its industry. The PE of the mining industry stands at 14.39.

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, “Vedanta is currently in a sideways trend on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 277. A daily close above this level could lead to targets of Rs 285-304 in the near term. Support will be at 273."

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India said, “Vedanta has witnessed a surge in volumes on account of lower levels buying after trading undervalued for quite some time. The stock is having strong support near Rs 268 levels and resistance around Rs 290 levels. Following the underlying strength in benchmark indices, Vedanta may see some upward momentum to touch the levels of Rs 290 in near future.”

"Vedanta has now reduced debt by $3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging and reduce its debt by $4 billion within 3 years. Vedanta has thereby achieved 75% of its committed reduction in just 14 months," said the mining major on Monday.

Vedanta’s gross debt stands at $6.8 bn as of April 24, 2023, down from $7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 (as announced on February 15) and down from $9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

"During the balance of FY24, we believe that strong operational performance from our world class asset base coupled with robust commodity prices will lead to further deleveraging at Vedanta," said the natural resources company.

In its Q4 update, the Mumbai-based mining company said that its total aluminium production almost came flat. Vedanta said total aluminium production rose 0.3 percent at 574 kt in Q4 as compared to 572 kt in the same period last fiscal. It also added that the cast metal aluminium production rose 1 percent quarter-on-quarter with Jharsuguda ramp up.

