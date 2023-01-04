Vedanta shares drop 2% after mixed Q3 production data

Shares of Vedanta fell 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the company reported a mixed set of pruduction data for December quarter. Vedanta said total aluminium production fell 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes from 5,79,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter.

Following the development, the stock fell 1.8 per cent to hit a low of Rs 313.70 on BSE.

Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery decreased 6 per cent YoY (2 per cent QoQ) to 4,43,000 tonnes due to maintenance activities in calciners, it said. The cast metal aluminium production at smelters decreased 2 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ, the company said in a BSE filing.

In the case of Zinc India, Vedanta said its mined metal production at 2,54,000 tonnes was up 1 per cent YoY, driven by higher ore production. Refined metal production at 2,57,000 tonnes was down 2 per cent YoY, as per mined metal availability. It was higher by 5 per cent sequentially with better plant and mined metal availability. Integrated zinc production came in at 2,10,000 tonnes, down 2 per cent YoY and up 11 per cent QoQ. Refined lead production was at 46,000 tonnes, down 1 per cent YoY and 18 per cent QoQ due to planned maintenance shutdown at Dariba Lead plant in the December quarter, Vedanta said.

Saleable silver production was 161 tonnes, down 7 per cent YoY on account of lower feed grade at SK Mine in line with mine plan for the quarter. It was down 17 per cent QoQ in line with lower lead metal production.

For Zinc International overall production increased 32 per centYoY to 70,000 tonnes with continued ramp-up at Gamsberg. It decreased 6 per cent QoQ due to lower grades.

"Gamsberg production increased 26 per cent YoY and reduced 6 per cent QoQ, owing to lower Zinc grades and recoveries. BMM production was higher by 53 per cent YoY at 17,000 tonnes driven by higher throughput, higher grades and higher recoveries of Lead. On QoQ basis, it was down by 7 per cent due to lower lead grades," Vedanta said.

