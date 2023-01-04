scorecardresearch
Vedanta shares drop 2% after mixed Q3 production data

Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery decreased 6 per cent YoY (2 per cent QoQ) to 4,43,000 tonnes due to maintenance activities in calciners, Vedanta said

Vedanta said the cast metal aluminium production at smelters decreased 2 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ, the company said in a BSE filing

Shares of Vedanta fell 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the company reported a mixed set of pruduction data for December quarter. Vedanta said total aluminium production fell 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes from 5,79,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter.

Published on: Jan 04, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 04, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
