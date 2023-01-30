Vedanta shares trading flat post Q3 earnings; can they cross Rs 425 mark?

Shares of Vedanta were trading on a flat note today after the mining conglomerate reported a 42% fall in the consolidated net profit at Rs 3,092 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. In the year-ago period, Vedanta reported a profit of Rs 5,354 crore. Revenue from operations stayed nearly flat at Rs 33,691 crore in Q3FY23 as compared to Rs 33,697 crore in Q3FY22. Vedanta stock was trading 0.34% lower at Rs 318.75 against the previous close of Rs 319.85 on BSE. Vedanta shares have been falling for the last three sessions. Vedanta shares have lost 2.78 per cent in a year and gained 3.37 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 4.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.84 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

On the other hand, Vedanta stock has gained 54.36% from its 52-week low in over 6 months. Vedanta stock has zoomed from the yearly low of Rs 206.10 to Rs 318 in the current trading session. The share hit a 52-week low of Rs 206.10 on July 1, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 51.8, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. The PE ratio of Vedanta stands at 7.216 signaling the stock is undervalued compared to its industry. The PE of the mining industry stands at 14.39. Vedanta stock is trading higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

The Anil Agarwal-led company announced an interim dividend of Rs 12.5 per share.

Prices of zinc, aluminium have declined from their peaks by over 15% in 2022 from a year earlier, while total expenses have surged 17%, Vedanta said.

Vedanta's earnings continue to be impacted by the government's windfall tax on crude oil.

The conglomerate's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation slipped 35.1% year-on-year. Aluminium production and refined metal production fell 2% each.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, the mining conglomerate logged a 60.8 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,808 crore in Q2 on the back of higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial services firm Motilal Oswal has a neutral stance and lowered its target price on the stock.

"The global macro environment is likely to weigh on any significant improvement in LME prices. The China opening is expected to support demand and prices, but fears of recession in Europe continue to raise concerns. We reiterate our Neutral rating on VEDL as we believe the current environment is fully priced in. We lower our SoTP-based TP to Rs 330. While we marginally reduce our aluminum volume assumptions, savings from captive/linkage coal should help offset the downtrend," said Motilal Oswal.

Brokerage Edelweiss has assigned a price target of Rs 428 on the Vedanta stock.

“Besides firm zinc prices, aluminium prices too firmed up recently. The benefits of cost savings in aluminium via 3mtpa alumina expansion in FY24 and usage of captive coal would reduce CoP structurally. Besides, a 16% dividend yield makes the stock attractive; we recommend a ‘BUY’ on Vedanta shares with a target price of Rs 428 (from Rs 374)," said Edelweiss.

Also read: Adani Enterprises FPO: Group CFO says significant participation likely from institutional, strategic investors

Also read: Bharat Electronics shares plunge 7% after Q3 results. ICICIdirect sees stock at Rs 130 level