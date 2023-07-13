Vedanta shares in focus today after Anil Agarwal says partners lined up for semiconductor plans

Shares of Vedanta Ltd are in focus today after chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday said partners have been lined up for the $19.5 billion semiconductor-making project and the metals and mining major will begin foray into chip making this year. The statement comes days after Vedanta group’s Taiwanese partner Foxconn pulled out of the project. Agarwal, however, did not identify the partner.

Vedanta stock closed at Rs 277.65 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 277.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore. A total of 2.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.78 crore on BSE

In 2023, the stock is down 12.16% and risen 20.30% in a year. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 224.95 on July 15, 2022 and a 52 week high of Rs 340.75 on January 20, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 45.4, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period.

The PE ratio of Vedanta stands at 3.77 signaling the stock is undervalued compared to its industry. The PE of the mining industry stands at 6.10. Vedanta stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day and 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Earlier this week, Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, pulled out of the chipmaking joint venture with Vedanta and said it plans to apply for incentives under the government’s semiconductor production plan.

Speaking at Vedanta’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Agarwal said there was a huge opportunity in the electronics sector as India imports $100 billion worth of electronics every year. This includes $30 billion worth of semiconductor and display glass.

“We have lined up partners for our semiconductor venture,” Agarwal said without mentioning the Foxconn pullout. “This year, subject to government approvals, your company will begin a historic foray into semiconductor fab and display fab.”

Soon after Foxconn announced pulling out of the venture on Monday, Vedanta had said it was fully committed to its semiconductor project and has lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry.

