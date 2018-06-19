Vedanta stock falls over 5% in two days post Sensex inclusion

The Vedanta stock was trading lower a day after the share was included in the 30-share Sensex. At 10:33 am, the stock was down 2.15% or 5 points to 227.30 level. The stock was the top Sensex loser today. The stock hits its fresh 52-week low of 226.25 on the BSE today. It opened at 229.90 and fell 2.60% to hit a fresh intra day low level. On Monday, Vedanta shares fell by 2.70 per cent to end at Rs 232.30 on BSE. During the day, it lost 4.16 per cent to Rs 228.80-its 52-week low.

Under the reconstitution, Vedanta entered the benchmark index, while Dr Reddy's Labs made an exit. With the exclusion of Dr Reddy's Labs and due to the significant underperformance of the sector over the last two years, weightage of healthcare in the index will now be at an eight-year low, broking firm Motilal Oswal said last week in its India Strategy report.

Sun Pharma has a weightage of 1.7 per cent and will now be the only healthcare stock in the benchmark index, the report added.

With inclusion of Vedanta in the benchmark, metal sector weight will increase to 2.6 per cent, the report had said.

The reconstitution in BSE indices was announced on May 18.

Meanwhile, the Vedanta stock fell 7.88% in the last eight days.

During the last one year, the stock has lost nearly 6%. It is down 31 percent since the beginning of this year.

The Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock was trading 1.38% or 32.80 points higher at Rs 2,413.05 level a day after it was excluded from the Sensex.

On Monday too, Dr Reddy's Labs reversed early losses and ended 1.24 per cent higher at Rs 2,380.25. During the day, the stock fell 2.59 per cent to Rs 2,290.