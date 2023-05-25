Venus Pipes shares hit record high post Q4 earnings; check details

Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd jumped to an all-time high today after the firm reported a 66% rise in Q4 profit. Venus Pipes stock rose 2.82% to Rs 999.35 against the previous close of Rs 969.95 on BSE. Earlier, it opened higher at Rs 993.90. Total 7707 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 75.10 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1971.16 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 316.40 on June 1, 2022 on BSE. The relative strength index (RSI) of Venus Pipes stock stands at 77.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Venus Pipes is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the March 2023 quarter, the firm reported a 66.42% rise in profit at Rs 13.43 crore against Rs 8.07 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales zoomed 59.99% to Rs 176.28 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 110.18 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

Operating profit zoomed 57.29% to Rs 21.58 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 13.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the last fiscal, sales zoomed 42.76% to Rs 552.40 crore against sales of Rs 386.95 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit rose 39.60% to Rs 44.21 crore in FY23 against Rs 31.67 crore in the previous fiscal. Operating profit surged 40.53% to Rs 69.11 crore for the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 49.24 crore in the previous fiscal.

Venus Pipes & Tubes is engaged in activities of manufacturing of all kinds of stainless steel pipes & tubes and to deal in all the kind of Steel , pipes & tubes.

