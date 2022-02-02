VIP Industries stock rises 8% after firm logs Rs 33 cr profit in Q3

Shares of VIP Industries rose nearly 8% in early trade after the luggage producer turned profitable in Q3. VIP Industries stock opened with a gain of 3.46% at Rs 622 today against the previous close of Rs 601.20 on BSE.

The stock has gained 15% in the last 5 days. It touched an intraday high of Rs 648, rising 7.78% on BSE. VIP Industries stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 80.53% in one year and risen 18% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8,929 crore on BSE.

Total 0.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.92 crore on BSE.

The company posted net profit of Rs.33.47 crore in last quarter against loss of Rs 7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Total income rose to Rs 406.74 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to Rs 242.74 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 2.35 for the period ended December 31, 2021 compared to Rs -0.50 for the period ended December 31, 2020.