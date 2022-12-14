scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Vodafone Idea shares jump 10% in late rally, snap 7-day losing run amid heavy volumes

Feedback

Vodafone Idea shares jump 10% in late rally, snap 7-day losing run amid heavy volumes

Vodafone Idea surged 9.49 per cent to settle at Rs 8.65 apiece on NSE, snapping a seven-day fall. On BSE, the scrip rose 9.61 per cent to close at Rs 8.67

A total of 21.78 crore Vodafone Idea shares changed hands on BSE against a two-week average of 3.97 crore shares. On NSE, a total of 51.56 crore shares changed hands A total of 21.78 crore Vodafone Idea shares changed hands on BSE against a two-week average of 3.97 crore shares. On NSE, a total of 51.56 crore shares changed hands

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 10 per cent in late rally on Wednesday amid heavy volumes. The scrip rose 9.49 per cent to settle at Rs 8.65 apiece on NSE, snapping a seven-day fall. On BSE, the scrip rose 9.61 per cent to close at Rs 8.67. This was the first rise for the stock on BSE after three days.

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 4:17 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS