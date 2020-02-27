Vodafone Idea stock slips 6.5% after telco seeks deferment of dues

Share price of Vodafone Idea fell on Thursday after two straight sessions of consecutive gains on reports the telco called on government to allow it to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues over 15 years.

In a letter written to the Department of Telecommunications, finance ministry and Niti Ayog, the telco has requested deferment of the AGR payment schedule. In addition, the telco has asked for adjustment of Rs 8,000 crore of Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund towards AGR dues.

Share price of Vodafone Idea declined 6.5% to day's low of Rs 3.97 against previous close of Rs 3.97 on BSE.

Volume-wise, 458.17 lakh and 3,240.73 lakh shares were trading on BSE and NSE. Vodafone Idea share was trading lower than their 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Stock price of telco has lost 13% in one week, 35% in one month and 78% in one year.

Vodafone Idea's letter also called for a reduction in licence fees and spectrum usage charges (SUC). As per the letter, Vodafone Idea is also batting for reducing licence fee from existing 8 per cent to 3 per cent, and spectrum usage charges (SUC) from about 3 per cent currently to 1 per cent.

Vodafone Idea is also reportedly considering seeking funds against its 11.5 per cent stake in Indus Towers, which is the largest tower company in the country. The merger of both tower companies will help Vodafone Idea divest its stake in the tower arm to mobilise funds. Funds generated from the deal would help relieve the liquidity crunch in the telco.

The telco's rating has been recently downgraded by many brokerage houses such as CRISIL, Care Ratings, India Ratings and Brickwork Ratings over company's funding inability for AGR dues and the lack of relief regarding immediate payment from the Centre. The existing liquidity (about Rs 12,530 crore as on December 31, 2019) will be insufficient if there is a payout of AGR liability of Rs 44,150 crore," the CRISIL's rating report had said.

Vodafone Idea partially paid Rs 2,500 crore on February 17 and made a further payment of Rs 1,000 crore on February 20, 2020.

