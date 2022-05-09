Voltas stock falls 10% post Q4 earnings, what should investors do?

Shares of Tata Group firm Voltas crashed 10 per cent on Friday after it reported earnings below estimates for the quarter ended March 2022. Share price of Voltas declined 9.78 per cent intraday to Rs 1,045 against the previous close of Rs 1158.25 on BSE.

Voltas stock stands lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap stock opened with a loss of 5.89 per cent at Rs 1,090 on Friday.

Voltas share gained 8.5 per cent in one year but lost 12.41 per cent since the beginning of this year. During one month, the share fell 19.21 per cent. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 35,284 crore on BSE. Later, the stock closed 7.84 per cent lower at Rs 1067 on BSE.

Total 2.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 23.68 crore on BSE.

The air conditioning and engineering services company reported a 23.46 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 182.71 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022 against a net profit of Rs 238.72 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal.

Total income came at Rs 2,703.78 crore in Q4, marginally up 0.76 per cent against Rs 2,683.24 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Total expenses rose 3.73 per cent at Rs 2,427.53 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 against Rs 2,340.22 crore in the year-ago period.

ICICI Direct said Voltas’ Q4FY22 performance was below its estimates mainly due to sharp fall in the revenue of EMPS (Electro-mechanical project & services) division. However, company’s UCP segment (Room air conditioner) revenue growth came in line with its estimate.

“We believe, lower than expected performance of Voltas in Q4FY22 is attributable to lower revenues from the EMPS segment and delay in price hikes. Company’s focus to execute quality orders led to decline in the EMPS revenue. We believe, rising demand (due to intense heatwave across the country) and hybrid work model (i.e. change in lifestyle) would continue help drive Voltas’s UCP segment sales in FY23. However, we await management commentary on price hikes to mitigate higher raw material prices, the brokerage said.

YES Securities in a report said, “Voltas delivered flattish revenue growth (in-line with estimates) on decline in EMPS revenue; UCP registered growth of 9.9 per cent, while EPS managed 26.4 per cent yoy growth. EMPS business revenue saw decline of 31 per cent yoy."

"Voltas has managed to grow despite a high base. Its market share has been stagnant around 25-26 per cent indicating intense competition in RAC segment. Although we structurally remain positive on the stock, rich valuations and challenges in further RAC share gains might limit near-term upside from current levels. We will revisit our estimates post the earnings call. We currently have REDUCE rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,190,” the brokerage said.

