Why are Maruti Suzuki shares rising ahead of Q2 results?

Shares of Maruti Suzuki gained 2 per cent in Friday's trade, as the largest passenger carmaker is expected to report a multi-fold jump in its September quarter profit later in the day.

The auto major is seen reporting up to 358 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit that, a few quarterly previews suggest, could be the highest among Nifty companies.

The scrip rose 1.8 per cent to hit a high of Rs 9,209.25 on BSE. It is up 21 per cent year-to-date.

Brokerage Sharekhan sees Maruti's profit at Rs 2,176 crore, up 357.8 per cen YoY or 114.8 per cent sequentially. This brokerage expects revenue to rise 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 25,627 crore, led by a 11 per cent increase in volumes and 1 per cent increase in average realisation. The average realisation is expected to improve on back of product mix, the brokerage said.

Margin is seen improving 350 basis points to 10.7 per cent sequentially, due to operating leverage benefits, softening of raw material prices and yen's depreciation against rupee.

ICICIdirect pegs Maruti Suzuki’s profit at Rs 1,656.70 crore, up 248.80 per cent YoY. Prabhudas Lilladher expects the auto major to report a 247.20 per cent YoY rise in its profit Rs 1,650 crore.

Motilal Oswal expects Maruti Suzuki to report an adjusted profit of Rs 1,887.40 crore for September quarter compared with a profit of Rs 475.30 crore in the ame quarter last year. This brokerage expects net operating revenue for the auto major rising 43 per cent YoY to Rs 29,374.30 crore from Rs 20,538.90 crore crore in the same quarter last quarter. Ebitda margin is seen expanding 500 basis points to 9.2 per cent from 4.2 per cent YoY.

Elara Securities sees Maruti Suzuki reporting a profit of Rs 2,105 crore, up 342.90 per cent YoY on a 45 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 29,828 crore. Kotak Institutional Equities, on the other hand, sees Maruti's adjusted net profit for September quarter rising 355.5 per cent to Rs 2,165.10 crore. This brokerage sees net sales for the automaker jumping 44 per cent YoY to Rs 29,573.70 crore.

