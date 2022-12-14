scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Will Paytm's share buyback support its stock price? Here's what JPMorgan says

Feedback

Will Paytm's share buyback support its stock price? Here's what JPMorgan says

Morgan Stanley, which has a target of Rs 695 on the stock, noted that the company's directors as well as key management personnel will not sell any shares during the buyback period

JPMorgan expects the buyback announcement at a 50 per cent premium to provide support to the stock price in the near term JPMorgan expects the buyback announcement at a 50 per cent premium to provide support to the stock price in the near term

Foreign brokerage JPMorgan said the Rs 850 crore share buyback announcement by One 97 Communications (Paytm) at a 50 per cent premium will provide support to the stock price in the near term. The reduction in cash because of buyback offsets the reduction in share count and, therefore, the brokerage has kept unchanged at Rs 1,100.

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS