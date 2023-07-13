Wipro Q1 results preview: Profit may jump 20% YoY, CC revenue to fall sequentially

Wipro is likely to report a 18-20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the June quarter on a single digit rise in sales. Margins are seen falling sequentially. Investors may look for reasons for a lag in growth rates versus peers and steps that Wipro is taking to turnaround. They would also seek stability in senior management team given several senior-level departures, outlook for consulting business, tech spending in BFS and cause for divergence in revenue growth and reported deal bookings, analysts said.

Kotak Institutional Equities pegs Wipro's profit at Rs 3,047.50 crore, up 18.9 per cent YoY. It expects sales to rise 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 23,021 crore. It sees constant currency (CC) revenue to decline 1.6 per cent sequentially.

The decline would be in line with the guidance band of 1-3 per cent revenue decline.

"We attribute the decline to broader weakness in financial services and high exposure to consulting services. Yoy growth rate will slow down to a trickle. The revenue decline will have corresponding impact on margins. We forecast 20 bps qoq decline even as margins will likely increase on YoY comparison. We expect reasonable TCV led by mid-size cost focus led deals. ACV would be under pressure," Kotak said.

Emkay Global expects Wipro to guide flat (minus 1 per cent to 1 per cent) CC QoQ revenue growth for Q2FY24. The brokerage sees Wipro's Q1 profit at Rs 3,091 crore, up 20.6 per cent YoY or 0.5 per cent sequentially. It sees dollar revenues at $2,783 million, up 1 per cent YoY but down 2 per cent sequentially. Ebit margin is seen at 16.1 per cent, down 10 basis points QoQ but up 130 basis points YoY.

Phillip Capital sees IT services CC revenue to decline 2.3 per cent QoQ. Revenue would be impacted by weakness in BFSI, Hitech verticals and weakness in consulting business, it said.

"IT Services Margins are expected to decrease marginally (10 bps) – on revenue decline. Watch out for: Q2FY24 growth guidance, demand commentary, large deal wins and pipeline, BFSI vertical outlook, consulting outlook and margins outlook," it said.

Analysts are keeping muted expectations from the June quarter earnings season. Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at Stoxbox expects Wipro's constant currency (CC) revenue to fall 3-5 per cent sequentially for the quarter, majorly impacted by macro weakness and soft discretionary spending environment.

The revenue decline is likely to be led by broader weakness in financial services, hi-tech vertical, and softness in its consulting business, he said.

"It would be interesting to see if the weakness has spread to other verticals as well. We expect a corresponding decline in margins and expect a deterioration of about 10-15 bps. Our focus would be on the management’s commentary with regards to its growth guidance, demand outlook, large deal wins pipeline, BFSI vertical outlook, and EBIT margin outlook," Mudaraddi said.

