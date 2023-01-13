Wipro shares halt 4-day winning run, slip 2% ahead of Q3 results today

Shares of Wipro fell in Friday's trade, halting their four-day rising trend ahead of the December quarter (Q3 FY23) results, due later in the day. The stock slipped 1.98 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 386.65 over its previous close of Rs 394.45.

The company board would also consider declaration of an interim dividend. The IT company is expected to report a muted 2-3 per cent (YoY) growth in profit. Wipro is likely to register 15-16 per cent growth in terms of revenues.

Emkay Global expects Wipro to log a 2.3 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 3,037.80 crore compared with Rs 2,969 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nuvama expects Wipro to report EBIT margin at 15.3 per cent, the lowest in the Tier-I IT pack. Motilal Oswal expects EBIT margin to come in at 14.6 per cent compared with 14.4 per cent in the September quarter and 17.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

On the technical front, support on the counter could be seen at Rs 385.

Kotak Institutional Equities has assigned a 'reduce' rating on the counter with a target price of Rs 415.

AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades said, "Wipro has massive resistance at Rs 398 on the daily charts. A close above this level could trigger a strong buy for targets of Rs 415-428 in the near term. Support will be at Rs 385."

A total of 1.17 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, which was lower than Wipro's two-week average volume of 4.11 lakh. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 4.56 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,14,891.21 crore.

There were 2,23,350 buy orders on BSE, against sell orders of 1,95,905 shares.

The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 49.35. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 17.39.

In a separate development, Wipro said it "has granted 1,27,616 restricted stock units under its 'Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007' and 84,389 restricted stock units under 'ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004' to its identified employee(s)/identified employee(s) of its subsidiary company." This grant is effective from January 11, 2023, it added.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks fell in today's deals, dragged by consumer and pharma stocks.

