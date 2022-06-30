Wonderla Holidays stock rises 6% as firm inks land lease agreement with Odisha govt

Shares of Wonderla Holidays gained over 6 per cent today after the leisure company inked an agreement with the Odisha government for leasing about 50 acre for the development of an amusement park project in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Wonderla Holidays stock touched an intraday high of Rs 242.05, rising 6.51 per cent on BSE. Shares of Wonderla Holidays are trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has gained 10.7 per cent in a year and risen 15.16 per cent in 2022.

Total 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.87 lakh on BSE. The market cap of the company rose to Rs 1,344.69 crore.

The small cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 269.90 on July 6, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 196.20 on December 20, 2021.

"The company has signed agreement with the Government of Odisha on even date for leasing land about 50 acres towards development of amusement park project in Kumarbasta Village, Khorda District, Bhubaneswar, Odisha," the firm said in a communication to BSE.

Wonderla Holidays is engaged in the business of amusement parks and resorts. The company's segments include amusement park, resort and others. Its others segment includes sales of merchandise, cooked food, packed foods and others. The company operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.