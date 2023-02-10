YES Bank, PB Fintech, GMM Pfaudler, Paytm, NDTV: Stocks that FIIs bought & sold in Q3

YES Bank, PB Fintech, Reliance Infrastructure, GMM Pfaudler, PVR and South Indian Bank were among companies which saw a sequential rise in foreign institutional investor (FII) holdings in the December quarter. One97 Communications (Paytm), NDTV, Eros International, Stylam Industries and Gayatri Projects were among stocks that saw as sequential fall in FII holdings, data compiled by PRIME Database suggested.

In total, FPIs increased stakes in 639 listed companies while they reduced 692 others.

FIIs' total stake in YES Bank stood a 23.24 per cent in December quarter against 12.15 per cent in the September quarter, up 1,109 basis points. The scrip was up 31.63 per cent for the quarter. FIIs increased their holdings in PB Fintech to 47.99 per cent from 37.11 per cent, up 1,088 basis points. This stock was down 5 per cent for the quarter. They increased stakes in Reliance Industries (877 basis points), Tilaknagar Industries (847 basis points), GMM Pfaudler (731 basis points), South Indian Bank (706 basis points) and PVR (560 basis points).

FIIs sold 10.09 percentage stake in Gayatri Projects in the December quarter. FII holding in the stock stood at 3.26 per cent from 13.35 per cent in the September quarter. The scrip was flat for the quarter. In NDTV, FII holding fell 9.39 percentage points to 5.33 per cent from 14.72 per cent. FIIs also cut stakes in Shriram Finance (down 7.74 per cent), Paytm (down 4.46 per cent) and Equitas Holdings (down 4.7 per cent).

Highest buying by FIIs in terms of value including FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, LTIMindtree, L&T, among others. They sold shares of Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Adani Transmission, IndusInd Bank among others.

Other all, FIIs owned Rs 55.70 lakh crore worth of NSE listed companies as on December 31, 2022, up 4.98 per cent over Rs 53.06 lakh crore at September 2022 end. The quarter saw FPIs pulling out Rs 3,162 crore from consumer durables, oil & gas & consumable fuels while they invested Rs 19,391 crore worth stocks in financial services and FMCG sector.

FII holdings in value terms accounted for 20.18 per cent of the total market capitalisation as of December 31 compared with 19.98 per cent as on September 30.

Considering the free float (non-promoter holding), FII share by value went up to 41.39 per cent in the quarter ending December 2022 from 41.17 per cent one quarter ago, PRIME database suggested.

FPIs are the largest non-promoter shareholders in the Indian market and their investment decisions have a huge bearing on the stock prices and overall direction of market, said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group. FIIs holding over 1 per stake in domestic listed companies accounted for just 15.40 per cent their total holdings.

"It is thus time that complete details of all their holdings are made mandatory to be disclosed in India," Haldea said.



