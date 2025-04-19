YES Bank Q4 profit jumps 64% YoY to Rs 738 cr on lower provisions, improved asset quality

YES Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 738.12 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, marking a 63.7% year-on-year increase from Rs 451.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The strong growth was driven by higher interest income, lower provisions, and better asset quality.

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 9,355.4 crore, up from Rs 9,015.8 crore a year ago. Interest income increased marginally to Rs 7,616.1 crore from Rs 7,447.2 crore, while other income climbed to Rs 1,739.3 crore from Rs 1,568.6 crore year-on-year.

The bank’s operating profit before provisions stood at Rs 1,314.4 crore, a notable rise from ₹902.5 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 318.1 crore from Rs 470.9 crore, bolstering net profitability.

On the asset quality front, YES Bank reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 3,935.6 crore, with the gross NPA ratio improving to 1.6% from 1.7% a year earlier. Net NPAs declined to Rs 800 crore, bringing the net NPA ratio down to 0.3% from 0.6% in the same period last year.

In the current quarter of FY24, the net interest income (NII) of the bank increased by 5.7% to reach Rs 2,276.3 crore. This figure represents the difference between the interest income generated from lending activities and the interest paid to depositors. It is a notable improvement from the Rs 2,153 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In FY25, the bank recorded a substantial growth in net profit, posting a figure of Rs 24,058.6 crore compared to Rs 12,510.8 crore in the previous fiscal year FY24.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, YES BANK, said: “The Q4FY25 marked yet another important quarter for YES BANK as it continued to make steady improvements across several key metrics and progressed well on the strategic objective of improving its profitability. The Bank exited the year with quarterly RoA of 0.7%, b) achieved 100% PSL compliance, c) further improved its Gross NPA and Net NPA ratios to 1.6% and 0.3% respectively – lowest levels since Mar’20, d) Brought down the net carrying value of Security Receipts to ‘NIL’ and e) Furthered expanded the CASA ratio by 340 bps Y-o-Y to 34.3% in FY25."

Shares of YES Bank closed at Rs 18.09 on Thursday (April 17), marking a gain of Rs 0.22, or 1.23%, on the BSE platform.

According to data from stock exchanges, YES Bank shares experienced a 12.75% decline in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. In the quarter ending December 2024, the Mumbai-based lender reported a net profit of ₹612 crore, a significant increase of 165% from the previous year's ₹231 crore. Additionally, the bank's net interest income increased by 10% to ₹2,223.52 crore from ₹2,016.88 crore in the same period last year.

During the December quarter, YES Bank's asset quality displayed improvement, with its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) decreasing to 1.6% of total advances from 2% in the previous year. Similarly, its net NPA improved to 0.5% from 0.9% in the same period last year.

YES Bank's impressive results in the December quarter were driven by a significant decrease in provisions for non-performing loans. The bank set aside ₹258.68 crore for bad loans in the December quarter, a substantial decrease from the ₹555 crore set aside in the same period last year.