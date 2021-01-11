YES Bank share falls after three sessions

YES Bank share erased morning gains and traded lower on Monday, even as other banking indices and broader market indices Sensex and Nifty were hitting new record highs.

Reversing from three days of straight gains, stock of YES Bank opened higher at Rs 18.20 today and fell to the day's low of Rs 17.90, down 1.9% against last close of Rs 18.05. Later, the stock rose to a high of Rs 18.50 on BSE.

YES Bank stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

YES Bank among other listed companies was re-classified as large-cap stocks in the semi-annual Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) review earlier this month.

The stock has fallen 0.28% in one week and over 7% in a month.

Year to date, the stock has risen 0.78% amid rise in the private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, which have been hitting record highs. Sensex has gained 2% during the same period.

Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 45,098.83 crore today. The stock has touched a 52 week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.55. Share of the private lender, with Rs 2 face value has fallen 59% in one year.

Last week, YES Bank announced that it has registered 1.3% growth on a sequential basis in loans and advances to Rs 1.69 lakh crore during the December quarter. Lender's deposits grew 7.7% to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the September quarter.

The gross retail disbursements during the December quarter stood at Rs 7,563 crore, up 109% compared with Rs 3,764 crore in the September quarter.

The certificate of deposits (CDs) grew 1.9% to Rs 7,395 crore from Rs 7,259 crore in the preceding quarter. The current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 12.6% to Rs 37,973 crore, compared to Rs 33,713 crore in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices continued hitting fresh record highs on Monday, with Sensex topping 49,000 mark for the first time, tracking gains in IT stocks amid largely positive trend in global equities and massive FPI inflows. Sensex rose 407 points to 49,190 and Nifty gained 104 points to 14,451. In today's session, Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 49,260 and 14, 474, respectively.

On Sensex, Infosys, HCL Tech, ITC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL and TCS were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Maruti, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

