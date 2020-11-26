YES Bank share falls for second session

Extending fall for the second straight session, YES Bank share price was trading 1.9% lower in Thursday's volatile trade amid profit-booking by investors.

YES Bank share price opened higher at Rs 14.25 today, also the day's high and later fell 1.9% lower to the day's low of Rs 13.85 on BSE.

Yesterday, YES Bank closed lower at Rs 14.13, amid a trend reversal in Sensex and Nifty.

In the last one month, YES Bank stock has delivered 7.5% returns to investors against Sensex that also gained 9.6% during the same period.

However, the stock of the private sector lender has fallen 0.9% in one week, 69% since the beginning of the year and over 77% in one year. YES Bank stock is trading higher than 20, and 50-day moving averages but lower than 5, 100, and 200-day moving averages. Market capitalisation of the lender has fallen to Rs 35,402 crore today.

On the technical front, YES Bank stock has just managed to hold in two figures and is in a mildly bearish range. The stock shows buying interest in the range of Rs 11 -Rs 15, on the weekly basis. Due to a spike in volume, share price of the troubled lender can be seen rising, but still within the range due to supply around Rs 16 - Rs 17 zone. It is an early indication in the stock that it is getting accumulated.

Shares of the private lender have hit a 52-week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.55.

In the last week, YES Bank stock rose amid high investor participation, led by buoyancy in broader benchmarks Sensex and Nifty that are hitting fresh lifetime highs almost every day.

The stock also saw high buying activity following news of YES Bank's inclusion in the MSCI India Index. This helped it gain momentum as inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard Index, widely used by international fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios, could attract fresh inflows of capital from overseas into the private lender.

Stocks in news: Future Retail, DHFL, Siemens, AstraZeneca Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Laurus Labs

Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 70 points, Nifty at 12,820; TCS, NTPC, Airtel, HUL, ITC, SBI top losers



