scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
YES Bank shares drop 2%, slip below Rs 21 level. Here's why

Feedback

YES Bank shares drop 2%, slip below Rs 21 level. Here's why

YES Bank shares fell 2.10 per cent to hit a low of Rs 20.90. The scrip is down 16 per cent from December 14 high of Rs 20.90 a piece

YES Bank shares fell amid a media report that suggested that NCLT has rejected the bank’s claim worth over Rs 420 crore against real estate developer Vijay Group Realty YES Bank shares fell amid a media report that suggested that NCLT has rejected the bank’s claim worth over Rs 420 crore against real estate developer Vijay Group Realty

Shares of YES Bank declined 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade to slip below the Rs 21 level amid a media report, which said NCLT has rejected its claim worth over Rs 420 crore against real estate developer Vijay Group Realty.

Published on: Dec 21, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 21, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS