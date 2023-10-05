YES Bank shares give up early gains to slip into red; here's what technical charts suggest

Shares of YES Bank took a U-turn during the trading session Thursday as the broader markets eased-down from the day's high and gave-up majority of their initial gains. The private lender has been on the radar of investors following its Q1 business updates, announcement of results date and credit rating upgrade by CARE ratings.



The board of directors of YES Bank is scheduled to meet on Saturday, October 21, 2023, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, said the lender in an exchange filing on Wednesday.



Shares of YES Bank rose over a per cent to Rs 17.20 on Thursday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 49,500 crore. However, the stock took a U-turn to trade at Rs 17.10 during the session. The scrip had settled at Rs 17.20 in the previous trading session on Wednesday.



Technical analysts are not so positive on the stock in the near term. They suggest that the stock is hovering around its major support levels and need to race past and sustain above immediate resistance of Rs 17.50-18, to deliver any big upmove. They are more inclined towards avoiding trade in the near-term.



Since the past two years, the price action has not been supportive of any major upside. While the stock did make efforts to scale higher levels, the sell-off at breakthrough marks continued to dominate the negative bias, said Avdhut Bagkar, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Stoxbox.



"To embark on a bull run, the stock must aggressively close over the 18-level and then take out the Rs 20 mark to attract bullish accumulation. It is advisable to avoid this stock till that occurs. When the stock succeeds in absorbing a sell-off in the range of Rs 20-18, price action may drive a move to Rs 25-27 levels" he added.



Rating agency CARE Ratings has revised upward the rating it assigned to debt instruments of the YES Bank, citing continued growth in business with focus on granularization of advances and increase in the proportion of retail and SME lending. It also cited reduction in the higher ticket corporate lending segment.



On the daily chart, YES Bank is still in the selling pressure, as we have seen from the last 3-4 days of continuous selling in the stock, said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.



"If it can close above Rs 17.50 then we can see more bullishness in this stock which currently stands at Rs 16.50. So, traders can avoid this stock at the current juncture and wait for some more consolidation before the uptrend gets started," he advised.



YES Bank reported a 9.5 per cent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in advance at Rs 2,10,576 crore in the September 2023 quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, advances rose 5.2 per cent, while advances growth normalized for ARC transactions rose 12 per cent YoY.



Gross deposits came in at Rs 2,34,360 crore in the Q2FY24, rising 17.2 per cent YoY and 6.8 per cent QoQ. Deposits growth, excluding certificate of deposits (CDs), grew 18.3 per cent in the September quarter on a yearly comparison.



YES Bank has witnessed a gradually slide after resisting near the Rs 19 zone and has again arrived near the important support zone of Rs 16.75 levels where it can find consolidation and expect for some pullback, said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.



"The significant 50-EMA level of Rs 17.35 is important and a decisive close above that zone can improve the bias to anticipate further rise. Again, the near term target would be Rs 19 levels and a decisive breach above that barrier shall confirm a breakout for next targets of Rs 21 and Rs 24 levels," she suggested.



In September 2023, YES Bank bought 1.8 crore shares in wholly owned-subsidiary YES Securities at Rs 55.75 apiece for a total consideration of Rs 100 crore. YES Bank had made an application to the RBI in May this year for infusion of additional capital in its broking arm.



Interested stock market swing traders and short-term investors should closely monitor the stock prices in the upcoming days to gauge the market’s reaction to Yes Bank’s Q2 performance report, said VLA Ambala from Stocks Market Today.



"Its current RSI is 41 to 52 for the daily, weekly, and monthly time frame. Its current price is Rs 17.10 and if it sustains above Rs 18 again it could trigger fresh buying sentiments. Keep your Target expectations ranging from Rs 19.50 to Rs 37. The holding period for this could be 3 months to 1.5 years. Stop loss post-18 breakout should be at Rs 15.40," she said.





