YES Bank shares tumble 8% today. Morgan Stanley sees stock at Rs 20.50 apiece

YES Bank shares fell 8.14 per cent to hit a low of Rs 22 on profit taking. The scrip had risen 37 per cent in the preceding four sessions. In its latest note, Morgan Stanley said YES Bank is moving in the right direction post 2020 NPA crisis

YES Bank valuations, at 1.6 times F24 book, are already pricing in positive, Morgan Stanley said. Much stronger execution on funding and/or high margin retail assets could lead us to revisit thesis, it said

Shares of YES Bank tumbled 8 per cent in Wednesday's trade on profit booking after the lender said private equity majors Carlyle Group and Advent have picked up 9.99 per cent stake in the bank. The two private equity (PE) funds together would invest Rs 8,896 crore in YES Bank with full conversion of warrants into equity.

"More importantly, we see limited improvement beyond 1 per cent RoA given high competitive intensity in retail deposits as well as assets," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 20.50 apiece. 

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
