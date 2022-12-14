YES Bank shares tumble 8% today. Morgan Stanley sees stock at Rs 20.50 apiece

Shares of YES Bank tumbled 8 per cent in Wednesday's trade on profit booking after the lender said private equity majors Carlyle Group and Advent have picked up 9.99 per cent stake in the bank. The two private equity (PE) funds together would invest Rs 8,896 crore in YES Bank with full conversion of warrants into equity.

The scrip fell 8.14 per cent to hit a low of Rs 22 on profit taking. The scrip had risen 37 per cent in the preceding four sessions.

In its latest note, Morgan Stanley said YES Bank is moving in the right direction post 2020 NPA crisis. It noted that YES Bank has focused on reducing asset quality challenges by accelerating provisions and cleaning up its balance sheet organically as well as via asset sales. It expects gross impaired loans to fall to 9 per cent by end-FY23 from a peak of 22 per cent in March 2020.

"Further, unlike the previous cycle, the bank has focused on increasing the share of retail on both sides of the balance sheet. Indeed, the share of CASA+ retail deposits currently amounts to 48 per cent of total funding (against 33 per cent in March 2020). On assets, retail/SME loans have increased to 66 per cent versus 44 per cent in March 2020," it said.

Having cleaned its balance sheet, Morgan Stanley expects YES Bank's loan growth and margin profile to improve as the macro recovery gains pace. It expects loan growth to accelerate to a 20 per cent CAGR over FY23-25 against an expected 15 per cent in FY23.

This, along with an improving share of retail/SME loans should help offset rising funding costs and drive higher margins to 3.2 per cent by FY25, it said. The bank is expected to report a margin of 2.6 per cent in FY23, it said.

"Overall, we expect a core PPoP CAGR of over 50 per cent in FY23-25, which, coupled with benign credit costs, will drive RoA improvement to 1 per cent by F25, vs an estimated 0.4 per cebt in FY23. Indeed, our estimates are 20 per cent/35 per cent above consensus for FY24/FY25," Morgan Stanley said.

That said, YES Bank valuations, at 1.6 times F24 book, are already pricing this in, Morgan Stanley said.

"More importantly, we see limited improvement beyond 1 per cent RoA given high competitive intensity in retail deposits as well as assets," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 20.50 apiece.

"Our price target implies 1.3 times December 2024 P/BV, which we think is fair in the context of 10 per cent F25 RoE. Current valuations at 1.6 times F24 book are already pricing in strong earnings over next few years. Much stronger execution on funding and/or high margin retail assets could lead us to revisit our thesis," it said in the December 13 note.

Also Read: Yes Bank to allot shares, warrants to Carlyle Group, Advent International