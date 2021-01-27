YES Bank stock falls over 3%, trading lower for fifth session

YES Bank share declined 3.6% in Wednesday's early trade, in line with private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, that fell over 1%.

The lender's share have been falling since the company declared results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. In the last 5 days, the stock has lost 11.45%.

Stock of YES Bank opened at Rs 16.25, its day's high in early session. Later, the stock fell 3.6% to day's low of Rs 15.70 as against the last close of Rs 16.30.

YES Bank stock trades higher than 100-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20, 50 and 200-day moving averages.

The share has fallen 10% in one week and 9.5% in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is down 11%.

Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 41,841.69 crore. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.55. Share of the private lender, with Rs 2 face value has fallen 62% in one year.

The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21) against a staggering loss of Rs 18,560 crore in third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). Sequentially, net profit was up 16.5%.

The bank's board on Friday said it has approved raising of up to Rs 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said its net interest income jumped to Rs 2,560.4 crore from Rs 1,064.7 crore YoY.

The bank saw 2% quarter-on-quarter growth in loan book to Rs 1,69,721 crore in the third quarter. Its capital adequacy stood at 19.5% in December 2020. It added 225,000 customers during the quarter and reported a gross NPA ratio of 15.36% as on 31 December.

Meanwhile, the private banking index was down 1.8% on BSE. Broader market indices Sensex and Nifty made another reversal after the opening bell and fell for the fourth session on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was trading 595 points lower at 47,753 and Nifty fell 165 points to 14,070.

