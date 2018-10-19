Why YES Bank stock fell over 7% in trade today

The YES Bank stock fell in early trade today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday refused to grant more time to the bank's long serving CEO and MD Rana Kapoor and asked the private sector lender to appoint his successor latest by February 1, 2019. At 10:35 am, the YES Bank stock was trading 6.86% or 15.50 points lower at 216.25 on the BSE.

The stock of the private sector lender opened at 227 level and fell to intra day high and low of 230.45 and 214.70 (7.30%), respectively. It has been falling for the last two days and lost 13.28% during the period. It opened at a loss of 2.05% in trade today. The stock has shed 31.38% since the beginning of this year and lost 39.62% during the last one year.

30 of 46 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', 12 "hold", two "underperform" and two "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

The RBI on Wednesday refused to grant more time to YES Bank's long serving CEO and MD Rana Kapoor and asked the private sector lender to appoint his successor latest by February 1, 2019.

Last month, the bank's board had sought at least a three-month extension for Kapoor from the RBI beyond January 31, 2019, stating that finding a suitable successor is a "time consuming challenge".

The central bank, however, has not agreed to the suggestion and insisted YES Bank's board should find his successor within the stipulated time.

"The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Shri Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The apex bank had earlier curtailed the three-year term that the board had sought for Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to January 31, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement. Kapoor has been in his position since the inception of the bank in 2004.

Meanwhile, Equinomics has reiterated its 'buy' call on the stock. In a note, the brokerage said, "The bank has more than doubled its loan market share - to 2.3% in March 2018 from 0.8% in March 2014. It has also increased its market share within private banks to 7.8% in March 2018 from 4.1% in March 2014, as it outpaced its peers in terms of the loan growth (mainly from FY2016).

The current market price trades at two times its Q1FY2019 Adjusted Book Value of Rs 106 and at 1.8 times its FY2019 expected Adjusted Book Value of Rs 120. We firmly reiterate our BUY call (which we initiated at Rs 201/ on October, 3, 2018) on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 300/ with a time horizon of 1 to 2 years."