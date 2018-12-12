YES Bank stock rises over 5% ahead of board meeting tomorrow

The YES Bank stock was trading higher a day ahead of the board meeting to discuss the names of candidates for the position of next MD and CEO after Rana Kapoor's term ends on January 31, 2019. The board will also recommend names for new chairman to be approved by the RBI as well as consider the appointment of independent directors.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.87% on BSE today compared to the previous close of 177.40. The stock rose up to 5.24% to hit an intra day high of 186.70 on the BSE. The stock is already down 53.86% from its all-time high of 404 level hit on August 20, 2018.

However, the stock has lost 41.56% since the beginning of this year and fallen 39.46% during the last one year.

On Wednesday, the stock of private lender closed 7.59 per cent higher to end at Rs 177.40 on the BSE.

The stock has gained over 12% in two sessions.

28 of 47 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', 13 "hold", four "underperform" and two "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving average of 193.36 and 294.42 respectively.

Last month, Yes Bank said its board on December 13 will recommend names for new chairman to be approved by the RBI as well as consider appointment of independent directors.

Meanwhile, the bank inducted Uttam Prakash Agarwal on its board, taking the current strength to seven members.

Written by Aseem Thapliyal