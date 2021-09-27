Zee Entertainment shares fall over 5% after Invesco renews demand for board reshuffle

Zee Entertainment shares fell over 5% in early trade today after the company's shareholder Invesco reiterated its demand for an extraordinary general meeting to replace its board.

Stock of Zee Entertainment lost up to 5.27% to an intraday low of Rs 302.05 against previous close of Rs 318.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 30,890 crore.

The large cap stock opened with a loss of 3.73% at Rs 306.95 today. Zee Entertainment shares are trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The shares have gained 62.44% in one year and risen 44.26% since the beginning of this year.

Total 23.30 lakh shares amounting to turnover of Rs 73.06 crore changed hands on BSE.

Invesco on September 23 called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to replace the board of Zee Entertainment.

This is the second time Invesco has called for an EGM seeking removal of Managing Director Punit Goenka and two directors of the company, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien.

On September 12, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund IIC, who hold 17.88 per cent stake in the company had made the demand for first time.

Following the letter, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien had resigned from the position of non-executive non-independent directors of the company with immediate effect.

They hold 7,43,18,476 equity shares and 9,73,50,000 equity shares, respectively, representing 17.88% of the paid-up share capital of the company that carries the right of voting.

These two investors, via the September-12 letter, had called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company shareholders to pass the three ordinary resolutions.

The second letter was written after the media giant announced a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India last week.

Invesco and OFI Global China Fund LLC have said that the Sony-Zee merger deal was struck in an 'erratic manner'.

"A newly constituted board supported with the strength of independence will be best suited to evaluate and oversee the potential for strategic transactions," stated Aroon Balani, vice president of Invesco in his September 23 letter, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg.