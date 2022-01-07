Zee Learn stock tumbles 12% after Morgan Stanley, IndusInd Bank sell 1.19 crore shares

Shares of Zee Learn fell over 12 percent on January 7 after Morgan Stanley sold 47.69 lakh shares of the company. Zee Learn share has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain. The stock opened with a gain of 3.57% at Rs 20.30 against the previous close of Rs 19.60 on BSE.

The share fell 12.24% to an intraday low of Rs 17.2 on BSE. Zee Learn stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 27% in one year and risen 15% in 2022. In a month, the stock has climbed 26.43%. Total 67.31 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.69 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 573.92 crore. On January 6, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI sold 47,69,108 equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 18.44 per share via open market transaction on the NSE.

IndusInd Bank (Client A/C) also offloaded 71,32,775 equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 17.77 per share on the NSE, as per bulk deals data. However, Spring Ventures bought 50 lakh equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 19.57 per share.