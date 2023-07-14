Rs 51 to Rs 589: This defence stock turned into a multibagger in three years, hit record high in previous session

Shares of multibagger Zen Technologies Ltd have rallied over 1038% in the last three years. The defence stock, which closed at Rs 51.7 on July 13, 2020 ended at Rs 588.85 on July 13, 2023 on BSE. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Zen Technologies stock three years ago would have turned into Rs 11.38 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 79.82 per cent during the period.

Zen Technologies stock opened higher at Rs 605.05 on BSE. It rose 13.32% intraday to Rs 654, a record high on BSE in the previous sesion. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 167.05 on July 15, 2022.

Total 14.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 90.56 crore in Thursday’s session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 4681.95 crore on BSE.

12 promoters held 57.45 per cent stake in the firm and 1.12 lakh public shareholders owned 41.97 per cent for the period ended May 24, 2023. Of these, 109885 resident individuals held 2.27 crore shares or 27.09% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only seven resident individuals with 3.89% stake or 32.71 lakh shares held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the period ended May 24, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zen Technologies stands at 87, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Zen Technologies stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility during the period. Zen Technologies shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

On July 6, the firm said it received order from the government valued at Rs 160 crore. The contract comes under the government's Indigenous Design and Development (IDDM) initiative, which requires Indian IP and over 60 per cent indigenous content.

In the March 2023 quarter, the drone maker reported a multi-fold jump in March quarter profit. The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 17.27 crore for the March 2023 quarter against Rs 1.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net sales climbed to Rs 74.14 crore in Q4 from Rs 15.96 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margins expanded to 35.63 per cent from 29.48 per cent in December quarter and 13.46 per cent in the same quarter last year. Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems.