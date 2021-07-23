Zomato hits another milestone on listing day, market cap crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Food delivery firm Zomato made a bumper debut on bourses today with the unicorn hitting the Rs 1-lakh crore market capitalisation mark.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.07 lakh crore on BSE. The rise in market cap came after Zomato share hit upper circuit of 20%, logging an intra day high of Rs 138.90 against opening price of Rs 116.

Earlier, the share made its market debut at premium of over 52% above IPO issue price. Share of Zomato opened at Rs 116, 52.63% higher on NSE against issue price of Rs 76.

On BSE, the food delivery firm made its debut at Rs 115, 51.31% higher to the issue price.

At 11:20 am, the share was trading 63.62% higher at Rs 124.30 on BSE. Total 3.76 crore shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 470 crore.

On NSE, the share was trading 64.28% higher at Rs 124.80 against issue price of Rs 76.

Total 57.38 crore shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 7,192 crore on NSE.