Zomato shares touch new low as lock-in period ends

Shares of Zomato touched a new low on Monday as the one-year lock-in period for its pre-IPO shareholders to sell their shares has come to an end. The online food delivery major was listed on the bourses on July 23, 2021.

On Monday, shares of Zomato fell more than 14 per cent during the morning session to touch a low of Rs 46 as sentiments around the counter weakened over concerns related to potential selling pressure by institutional shareholders of the company.

Incidentally, the stock had tanked over 10 per cent during intra-day trading on August 23 last year as the one-month lock-in period for anchor investors had come to an end.

The end of the lock-in period allows all eligible shareholders to sell their shares in the open market. As per the regulatory framework by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) all pre-IPO placements and anchor allotments are subject to certain lock-in periods.

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see if Info Edge (India), which offloaded a part of its stake in Zomato as part of the initial public offer (IPO), will sell more shares even as the stock price has taken a hit post listing compared to its issue price of Rs 76.

For Info Edge (India), the hit would be notional in nature as, according to disclosures made in the draft document, the average cost of acquisition of Zomato shares is only Rs 1.16 for them.

Simply put, it would still make a huge profit if it decides to sell at the prevailing market price.

Info Edge is not alone as the online major boasts many marquee names as shareholders that are now free to sell their holdings in the open market.

Uber BV has nearly 8 per cent stake in Zomato with Alipay Singapore Holding and Antfin Singapore Holding each having a stake of around 7 per cent.

Entities like Internet Fund VI, Sci Growth Investments II, D1 Capital Partners Master LP, Macritchie Investments, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius), Kora Investments I LLC and Delivery Hero Se also hold over 1 per cent each in Zomato and are now free to sell their shares in the open market.

