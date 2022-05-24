Zomato stock zooms 18% despite Rs 360-crore loss in Q4

Shares of Zomato rose over 18 per cent in early trade despite the food delivery giant reporting widening of its consolidated net loss in the last quarter. The large cap stock gained 18.6 percent to Rs 67.6 against the previous close of Rs 57 on BSE.

Zomato stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The share has lost 55.73 per cent in 2022 and fallen 25.02 per cent in a month.

Market cap of Zomato stood at Rs 51,218 crore on BSE. Total 49.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 31.35 crore. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 169.10 on November 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 50.35 on May 11, 2022.

Zomato Q4 results: Net loss widens to Rs 360 cr, revenue surges 75%

The firm reported a loss of Rs 360 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 against net loss of Rs 134 crore in the year-ago period. Zomato's consolidated revenue from operations rose 75 per cent to Rs 1,212 crore as against Rs 692 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Share Market Live: Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty above 16,200