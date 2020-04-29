Strides Pharma stock gains 18% on export of antiviral tablets for COVID-19

Strides Pharma share price gained in early trade today after the firm commenced export of antiviral Strides Favipiravir tablets for treatment of coronavirus. Share price of Strides Pharma gained up to 18.22% to Rs 442.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 374.25 on BSE.

Strides Pharma share is trading higher than its 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The small cap stock has lost 9.28% during last one year and but gained 20.44% since the beginning of this year.

In last one month, the stock has gained 41.56% and risen 30.38% during last one week.

Total 2.48 lakh shares amoting to turonover of Rs 10.51 crore changed hands on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,890 crore. The firm said it has developed and commercialized Favipiravir Antiviral tablets. The product is a generic version of Avigan of Toyama Chemical, Japan.

Strides has developed Favipiravir tablets in 400mg and 200mg strengths for convenient dosage administration.

The product is currently being exported to GCC countries to treat patients under their treatment program for Covid-19. Strides will also immediately apply to Indian drug authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to Indian patients expeditiously, said the pharma firm.