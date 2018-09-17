Why sugar stocks rallied for third consecutive session today

Sugar stocks continued their rise for the third consecutive session in trade today after the government approved an over 25 per cent hike in the price of ethanol produced directly from sugarcane juice for blending in petrol last week.

The top gainer among sugar stocks was Avadh Sugar and Energy which hit the upper circuit of 19.99% to 567.15 level on BSE today.

The stock of sugar manufacturer Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose up to 19.95% to 10.22 level on the BSE.

Balrampur Chini Mills too rose 8.07% to 95.75% on the BSE. The stock of Dhampur Sugar Mills too closed 19.96% higher at 140.45 level.

The stock of Magadh Sugar and Energy rose 19.99% to Rs 128.15. Similarly, Simbhaoli Sugars (19.95 per cent), Shree Renuka Sugars (19.84 per cent), Ugar Sugar (19.99%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries (19.88%) saw northward movement on BSE.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on September 12 raised the procurement price of ethanol derived from 100 per cent sugarcane juice to Rs 59.13 per litre from the current rate of Rs 47.13. The move would help sugar mills quickly release arrears of cane farmers, which stands at over Rs 13,000 crore.

According to market experts, gain in the counter of sugar prices is mainly due to the government approval of hike in the prices of ethanol.

Such increase may result into more sugar production as more mills may start producing ethanol, they added.

The price for ethanol produced from B-heavy molasses (also called as intermediary molasses) was hiked to Rs 52.43 a litre from the current Rs 47.13 but that for ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses was reduced marginally to Rs 43.46 from Rs 43.70. Diverting sugarcane juice for directly making ethanol, which can be doped in petrol, is common across the major sugar producing nations. Brazil tops the list where all the ethanol produced is directly made from sugarcane juice.

Ethanol so extracted would be doped in petrol to cut reliance on imports. The government is looking at scaling up the blending to 10 per cent in the next couple of years from 4-5 per cent now.