Suzlon Energy share price hits lower circuit of 10% after firm dislcoses loan default of Rs 7,256 crore

Suzlon Energy share price was locked in lower circuit of 10% in early trade today after the firm disclosed loan default of Rs 7,256 crore. Suzlon Energy share fell 10% to Rs 3.24 compared to the previous close of Rs 3.60 on BSE.

The small cap stock has fallen after six days of consecutive gain. Suzlon Energy stock has lost 40% in last one year. However, the stock has risen 73.26% since the beginning of this year.

There were only sellers, no buyers in the stock today.

35.42 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.16 crore on BSE. The firm in a communication to bourses said it had defaulted in payment of interest worth Rs 538.94 crore and principal worth Rs 6,717.44 crore amounting to total overdues of Rs 7,256.38 crore as on March 19, 2019.

The release noted that the nature of the loans lent to the company included fund-based working capital, non-fund based working capital, term loans and standby letter of credit. Total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions was Rs 12,785.17 crore, the firm said. State Bank of India-led consortium of 18 banks and Indian Renewable Energy Development agency are the lenders of the company.