Why Tata Motors share slipped 6% in early trade

Tata Motors share fell after two days after the Tata Group firm reported a surprise loss of Rs 7,585 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Consolidated net loss for the January-March period of FY2019-20 came at Rs 9,864 crore. Nomura had pegged net profit for Q4 at Rs 2,813.1 crore. Another brokerage Kotak Securities forecasted the firm posting net profit of Rs 2,721.7 crore in Q4

Share of Tata Motors touched an intraday low of Rs 312.15 , down 6.08% against previous close of Rs 332.35 on BSE. The stock opened with a loss of 5.22% at Rs 315 today.

Tata Motors stock trades higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. The share has gained 288% in one year and risen 73.11% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.05 lakh crore on BSE. Total 21.04 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 66.57 crore.

The share hit 52-week high of Rs 357 on March 3, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 80.80 on May 20, 2020.

Total income in Q4 rose to Rs 89,319 crore against Rs 63,057 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13,395 crore, against a net loss of Rs 11,975 crore in 2019-20. Total income stood at Rs 2,52,438 crore for the last financial year as against Rs 2,64,041 crore in FY'20.