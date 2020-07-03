Tata Motors share price climbs 5%

Bucking the trend of the auto sector that fell 0.117% on BSE today, share price of Tata Motors gained almost 5% in Friday's early trade. Its stock price touched an intraday high of Rs 106.35, rising 4.73% against the previous closing of Rs 101.55.

The stock opened at Rs 102.70 and hit the day's low at Rs 102.10 on BSE.

Tata Motors share price trades higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day but lower than 200-day moving averages. Tata Motors stock has gained 5.9% in the last 3 days.

Tata Motors stock has risen 2.5% in one week and 5.36% in one month. Market capitalisation of the auto maker stood at Rs 32,156.22 crore as of today's session.

Tata Motors on July 1, 2020 said it recorded sales of 25,047 vehicles in the domestic & international market, for Q1 FY21 compared to 1,37,545 units during Q1 FY20.

For the month of June, company saw a 48% YoY sales decline of total volume to 1,16,683 units as against 2,26,163 units during the corresponding period in 2019.

Company said after the partial sales recovery in May 2020, pent up demand supported a steeper recovery of retail in June 20. The automaker also added that it has cash and cash equivalents of more than Rs 5,000 crore and undrawn committed facilities of Rs 1,500 crore.

