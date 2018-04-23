Weak rupee, robust Q4 earnings help TCS become first Indian firm to hit $100 bn in market cap

Country's largest software services exporter TCS on Monday hit the historic $100-bn mark in market capitalisation after its stock touched an all-time high of 3,557 level in early morning trade. The firm's market capitalisation in rupee terms zoomed to Rs 6,79,332 crore.

"This is the start of the next big run for TCS. TCS has enormous potential and we are extremely proud of the achievement", chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran told a business news channel.

The Mumbai based-IT firm has crossed the market capitalisation of NYSE-listed fortune 500 company Accenture ($98.60 bn).

At 10:30 am, the stock was trading 4.07% or 138 points higher at Rs 3,545 level. The stock is up more than 10% since the firm announced its Q4 earnings.

The stock rallied after the IT firm reported a 4.4 per cent rise in March quarter net profit on April 19 (after market hours) and guided towards a better show in fiscal 2019.

On April 20, the stock closed 6.55 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 3,399.90 on BSE. The sharp rally in the stock added more than Rs 40,000 crore to its market capitalisation to reach Rs 6.51 lakh crore, just 1.5 percent shy of hitting its $100 billion MCap.

The sharp fall in rupee also boosted sentiment. The rupee breached 66 against the dollar on Friday, falling 25 paise to hit a 13-month low of 66.05 a dollar.

On NSE, shares of the company surged 6.54 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 3,399.90.

On Thursday, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm reported a 4.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,904 crore for the March quarter. The board recommended a 1:1 bonus share issue.

Revenue growth came at 8.2 per cent (YoY). Its FY18 Q4 revenue was at Rs 32,075 crore. TCS' commentary that despite the blip in retail, it should grow in double-digits in FY19 led to positive sentiment around the stock.

Commenting on Q4 earnings, TCS Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director N Ganapathy Subramaniam said strong deal wins and a good pipeline positions TCS very well in the new fiscal.

Digital revenue accounted for 23.8 per cent of the revenue, up 42.8 per cent year-on-year.