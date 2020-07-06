TCS share price approaches record high ahead of Q1 earnings



Share price of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) traded higher for the fourth straight day. The stock gained over 3 per cent to Rs 2,269 on Monday ahead of April-June quarter (Q1) earnings to be announced on July 9.



Share price of TCS jumped 3.18% to an intraday high of Rs 2,269 against the earlier close of Rs 2,199. The stock opened at Rs 2,208 and touched an intraday low of Rs 2,206. The stock closed 2.91% higher at Rs 2,263.



TCS stock price has gained 7.6% in one week, 10.5% in one month and 4.7% year-to-date. The stock price of the IT major traded near record high today, with today's closing being 1.45% away from 52 weeks high of Rs 2,296.



TCS share has gained 8.69% in the last 4 days. TCS's share stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

As of today's close, market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stood at Rs 8,49,202.18 crore.



"...a meeting of the Board of Directors of TCS Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, inter alia to approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2020," TCS said in a regulatory filing.



"The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, July 17, 2020, which is the record date fixed for the purpose," the filing said.



In another update, the company said it has successfully deployed TCS DynaPORT, a state-of-the-art terminal operating system at Tilbury2 Ro-Ro, Forth Ports' latest unaccompanied freight ferry terminal opened recently in London. TCS implemented this solution on schedule, 100% virtually during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leveraging the Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model.

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 465 points higher, Nifty at 10,763; M&M, HDFC Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty hit four-month highs amid rising Covid-19 cases; here's why