Tech Mahindra share price closes higher on multi-year deal with AT&T

Tech Mahindra stock closed 3.77% or 26 points higher at Rs 721.55 compared to the previous close of Rs 695.35 in trade today. The IT firm share rose up to 5.56% intraday to Rs 734 on BSE. The large cap firm has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

Tech Mahindra share price closed higher today after the company said it was expanding its collaboration with telecommunication giant AT&T.

Tech Mahindra stock closed 3.77% or 26 points higher at Rs 721.55 compared to the previous close of Rs 695.35 in trade today. The IT firm share rose up to 5.56% intraday to Rs 734 on BSE. The large cap firm has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

Tech Mahindra share opened 2.11% higher at Rs 714. The stock of Pune-based firm has lost 6.62% during the last one year but gained 0.06% since the beginning of this year.

"The firm announced expansion of its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate AT&T's IT network application, shared systems modernization and movement to the cloud. Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T's network and shared systems. The multi-year agreement will enable AT&T to focus on core objectives, including having the most advanced software defined 56 network, and migrate the majority of its non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024," the IT firm said.

