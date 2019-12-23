Titan Company share price rises over 2% on Sensex inclusion, top gainer on index

Titan Company stock gained for the fourth straight session after the FMCG stock made its debut on Sensex today. Titan Company stock rose 2.31% to Rs 1,229.70 against previous close of Rs 1,201.95 on BSE. Titan Company stock has gained 4.88% in four sessions.

The large cap stock has gained 34.77% during last one year and risen 30.68% since the beginning of this year. Titan Company stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,389.5 on October 25, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 869 on December 26, 2019.

Nestle India, which also entered the 30-share index today, was trading 0.84% lower at Rs 14,708 in early trade. The stock hit an intra day high of Rs 14,994 on BSE.

UltraTech Cement share price fell 0.59% to Rs 4,090 compared to the previous close of Rs 4,114. The scrip too marked its Sensex debut today. Meanwhile, YES Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR exited Sensex today. YES Bank share price was trading 0.58% lower at Rs 51.05 on BSE. Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR stocks rose 1.91%, 0.17% and 1.10% on BSE, respectively.

By Aseem Thapliyal