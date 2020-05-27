Torrent Pharma share sinks 8% post strong Q4 earnings

Torrent Pharma share price ended lower today even as the firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 314 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. Share price of Torrent Pharma fell up to 7.99% to Rs 2,375 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,581 on BSE. The stock closed 6.88% or Rs 177 to Rs 2,403 on BSE.

The stock , which is 11% away from 52 week high of Rs 2,679 hit on April 9, 2020, saw heavy profit booking after strong Q4 earnings. The stock rose over 1% in early trade but turned negative later and ended in the red.

Torrent Pharma stock has lost 8.23% in last three days. The stock stands higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages The pharma stock has gained 30.14% since the beginning of this year and risen 59.24% during last one year.

After today's 6.44% loss , the stock is still up 30.14% since the beginning of this year and 59.24% during the last one year. Net profit of the pharma firm rose in Q4 mainly on account of cost control and productivity improvements.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 152 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. For the financial year ended March this year, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 1,025 crore against Rs 436 crore for the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations in the last fiscal year rose to Rs 7,939 crore against Rs 7,673 crore for the year-ago fiscal year.

"Our fourth quarter margins continued to benefit largely from the synergies of the acquired Unichem portfolio, incremental productivity and cost control. Our focus continues to remain on India, US, Brazil and Germany as our core markets," Torrent Pharmaceuticals Executive Chairman Samir Mehta said.